Advertisement

Brazos County confirms 100 new COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley, updated as information is sent in. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 100 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,311 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 34 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

27 people are currently hospitalized. Six patients were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,459 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,804. There have been 23,187 tests performed.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 245
  • 77802: 220
  • 77803: 750
  • 77805: 7
  • 77806: 5
  • 77807: 168
  • 77808: 126
  • 77840: 511
  • 77841: 3
  • 77842: 2
  • 77843: 4
  • 77845: 602
  • 77866: 1
  • 77868: 16
  • Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin5390
Brazos1,3112,804
Burleson90124
Grimes293613
Houston3190
Lee3788
Leon2678
Madison2175
Milam40133
Montgomery1,0322,784
Robertson6272
San Jacinto3964
Trinity2448
Walker4792,327
Waller62189
Washington122335

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 509 staffed hospital beds with 181 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 12 available ICU beds and 35 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 61 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 53 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 90 total cases and 37 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 90 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 124 total cases, and 34 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 107 active cases. There have been 81 total cases in the county and 77 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in Grimes County. The TDCJ has reported 186 active cases and 459 total cases. There have been 227 recoveries and 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 90 total cases of COVID-19. There are 31 active cases and 58 cases are recovered. There has been one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 37 active cases. The county has a total of 88 cases, with 45 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Leon County currently has 26 active cases. The county has 78 total cases, with 17 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 21 active cases. The county has a total of 75 cases with 24 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 133 total cases and 93 recovered cases. There are currently two people hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 1,032 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,784 total cases and 1,714 recovered cases. There are currently 32 hospitalizations and there have been 38 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 62 active COVID-19 cases, with 62 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

  • 77859 - 29
  • 77856 - 21
  • 77837 - 7
  • 76629 - 3
  • 77867 - 1
  • Unknown - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 64 cases with 24 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 24 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 48 total cases with 24 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,327 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 479 cases are active in the community and 186 are recovered community cases. 1,662 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 62 active cases of COVID-19. There are 189 total cases and 127 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 122 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 335 total cases with 181 recoveries and 32 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state's coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 104,467 active cases and 113,284 recoveries. There have been 220,564 total cases reported and 2,526,940 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,813 Texans have died from COVID-19.

246 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 39,311 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 8 at 4:45 p.m.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe now open

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Suspected cocaine dealer arrested after BPD bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Bryan police arrested a suspected drug dealer with a large amount of cocaine as part of a special investigation.

Latest News

News

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe now open: Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru banquet

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Rudder FFA chapter finally got to celebrate its member’s accomplishments Wednesday evening after having to postpone their annual banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 test with some false positive results

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Dr. Seth Sullivan says he’s not aware of anyone in Brazos County that administers this test, but even if they did, it’s not something to fear.

News

A look at the economic impact of BV Fair & Rodeo cancellation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
BV fair and rodeo economic impact

News

Triple-digit heatwave coming to the Brazos Valley

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
100° heat is expected in the Brazos Valley by July 11th through the upcoming week.

News

Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 test with false positive results

Updated: 14 hours ago