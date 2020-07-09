College Station wants your input on comprehensive plan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station wants to hear from you as they look at the next 10 years of a 20 year comprehensive plan. They are already halfway through that long term document and want to seek input from residents on ways to adjust the plan.

The city is still looking at addressing challenges like growth in the city as well as growth from Texas A&M. They’ll be seeking input in a virtual workshop that starts next week.

”The plan covers a wide variety of things,” said Alyssa Halle-Schramm, College Station Long Range Planning Administrator. “Everything from parks and recreation to economic development. Housing choices, transportation so as the city grows and changes the plan is meant to be fluid with that and evolve over time. So within the past 10 years we have seen a really substantial population growth within the community.”

The virtual Community Choices Workshop goes live on Monday, and will be open for public feedback through August 3.

You can find more information on the plan from the city here.

