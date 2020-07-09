Advertisement

College Station wants your input on comprehensive plan

(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station wants to hear from you as they look at the next 10 years of a 20 year comprehensive plan. They are already halfway through that long term document and want to seek input from residents on ways to adjust the plan.

The city is still looking at addressing challenges like growth in the city as well as growth from Texas A&M. They’ll be seeking input in a virtual workshop that starts next week.

”The plan covers a wide variety of things,” said Alyssa Halle-Schramm, College Station Long Range Planning Administrator. “Everything from parks and recreation to economic development. Housing choices, transportation so as the city grows and changes the plan is meant to be fluid with that and evolve over time. So within the past 10 years we have seen a really substantial population growth within the community.”

The virtual Community Choices Workshop goes live on Monday, and will be open for public feedback through August 3.

You can find more information on the plan from the city here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Elective surgeries suspended in four area counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Gov. Abbott says the move will help free up resources to address upticks of COVID-19 related cases.

News

Groundbreaking Central Texas Grammy winner diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Grammy winner Little Joe Hernandez of Temple is self-isolating at home after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Now Open: Margaritaville Lake Resort just an hour away from B/CS

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Looking for an island state of mind without going somewhere tropical? Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe is now open.

News

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe now open

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Brazos County confirms 100 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Suspected cocaine dealer arrested after BPD bust

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Bryan police arrested a suspected drug dealer with a large amount of cocaine as part of a special investigation.

News

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe now open: Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru banquet

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Rudder FFA chapter finally got to celebrate its member’s accomplishments Wednesday evening after having to postpone their annual banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.