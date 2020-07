Elective surgeries suspended in four area counties

AUSTIN, Tex. (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a proclamation suspending elective surgeries in hospitals in Montgomery, Walker, Waller, and Austin Counties to help free up resources to address upticks of COVID-19 related cases. Those counties fall into one of eleven regions known as “Trauma Service Areas” that apply to the new order.

This does NOT affect TSA Region N that includes Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Leon, Robertson, Burleson, or Washington Counties. Milam, Lee, Houston, and San Jacinto Counties are also in regions not affected by the proclamation.

See the full list below of all counties affected by the proclamation.

The following is the full news release issued Thursday by the Governor’s office:

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a Proclamation suspending elective surgeries in hospitals in all counties located within 11 Trauma Service Areas (TSAs) in Texas. Previously, Governor Abbott suspended elective surgeries at hospitals in the counties of Bexar, Cameron, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo, Nueces, Travis, and Webb.

"The State of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients," said Governor Abbott. "By expanding this directive to include the counties within these 11 TSAs, we are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases. The State of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans. We must all come together and continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, and stay home when possible."

Under his Proclamation, the Governor directs all hospitals in these counties to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician. Through proclamation, the Governor can add or subtract from the list of counties included in his original Executive Order and subsequent Proclamations to address surges in hospitalizations that may arise in other parts of the state.

The following counties are included in the Governor's Proclamation:

All counties within TSA J —Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Jeff Davis, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, and Winkler counties;

All counties within TSA K —Coke, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reagan, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton, and Tom Green counties;

All counties within TSA M —Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan counties;

All counties within TSA O that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, and Williamson counties;

All counties within TSA P that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, and Zavala counties;

All counties within TSA Q that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller, and Wharton counties;

All counties within TSA R —Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, and Orange counties;

All counties within TSA S —Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Victoria counties;

All counties within TSA T that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Jim Hogg and Zapata counties;

All counties within TSA U that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio, and San Patricio counties; and

All counties within TSA V that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Starr and Willacy counties.

Texas is divided into twenty-two regions called trauma service areas (TSAs), provided for the formation of a regional advisory council (RAC) in each region to develop and implement a regional trauma system plan, delineated the trauma facility designation process, and provided for the development of a state trauma registry. For more information about TSAs, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

View the Governor’s Proclamation.

