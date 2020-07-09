Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Quality Hay Production is Expensive

By Todd Carroll
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we think about farmers, particularly here in the Brazos Valley, we normally think about producers who grow cotton and grain, and or maybe even the produce that we find in our local Farmers’ Market. But local ranchers understand that not unlike any of the row crops, quality forage to graze or put up as hay to feed their animals and produce beef requires them to be first and foremost grass farmers. Mike Kristynik grows hay in Brazos County.

“Last fall and winter was kind of dry. It’s always a concern, about the status of our deep moisture, but we got some timely rains in the spring, early spring February and March. And so, our first cutting of hay was really good. Now we’re into second cutting and beginning to see how the dryness from last fall is starting to impact us a little bit. Yields dropped down a little bit but the quality’s really good.”

Kristynik says to grow quality hay, you must do more than keep the cows out of the field.

“Your soil is like a bank account. You keep making withdrawals, eventually, you’re going to have to make some deposits. The fact is, hay is a really expensive commodity if you do it right. Again, going back to last summer, I took my soil test analysis and saw that I needed to correct the pH in the soil. Also, we were low on potassium so it was a good time to put out lime and potash and because of technology that we have now with the pelletized lime, we’re able to blend the fertilizer with it and put it all out in one pass. It was all there last August and then throughout the winter then it started to work down into the soil.”

Early spring brings with it weed pressure.

“So it may take an application of herbicides, or again using the new technology of the herbicide impregnated fertilizer can get two birds with one stone so to speak, put both out at the same time. But that’s an added cost. And then after the first cutting, you have to top-dress it and every time you make a pass on the field it costs you money.”

Add your own equipment expenses, or custom harvesting and you have the annual cost of a hay crop.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

From The Ground Up

From the Ground Up: Quality Hay Production is Expensive

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru banquet

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Rudder FFA chapter finally got to celebrate its member’s accomplishments Wednesday evening after having to postpone their annual banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 test with some false positive results

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Dr. Seth Sullivan says he’s not aware of anyone in Brazos County that administers this test, but even if they did, it’s not something to fear.

News

A look at the economic impact of BV Fair & Rodeo cancellation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
BV fair and rodeo economic impact

News

Triple-digit heatwave coming to the Brazos Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
100° heat is expected in the Brazos Valley by July 11th through the upcoming week.

News

Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 test with false positive results

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru banquet

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 7/8

Updated: 11 hours ago