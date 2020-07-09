Advertisement

Groundbreaking Central Texas Grammy winner diagnosed with COVID-19

“This is just a reminder of how contagious this virus is,” he said in the video.
Emilio Navaira (left) and Little Joe Hernandez together on stage at the 2007 Tex Mex Fest at Billy Bob&amp;rsquo;s in Fort Worth. (Photo courtesy of Lefty Ray)
Emilio Navaira (left) and Little Joe Hernandez together on stage at the 2007 Tex Mex Fest at Billy Bob&amp;rsquo;s in Fort Worth. (Photo courtesy of Lefty Ray)(KWTX)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KBTX) - Grammy winner Little Joe Hernandez of Temple is self-isolating at home after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hernandez, of Little Joe y La Familia, says in a video on his Facebook page that he tested positive on July 5 despite following safety guidelines including use of a face mask.

“This is just a reminder of how contagious this virus is,” he said in the video. “You have to protect yourself to protect others.” He’s doing well, a post on his Facebook page says.

Hernandez was born the seventh of 13 children on Oct. 17, 1940 in Temple, and has performed for more than 60 years breaking down cultural and musical barriers.

He signed his first recording contract in the 1960′s.

During the 1970′s became the leading band of La Onda Chicana (“Chicano Wave”) period of Tejano music.

Described as the “King of the Brown Sound,” he helped pioneer Tejano music, a mix of traditional norteño music and country, blues, and rock styles.

Little Joe y La Familia have received five Grammy Awards and been nominated for eleven.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station wants your input on comprehensive plan

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
The city is already 10 years into a 20 year comprehensive plan document.

News

Elective surgeries suspended in four area counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Gov. Abbott says the move will help free up resources to address upticks of COVID-19 related cases.

Latest News

News

Now Open: Margaritaville Lake Resort just an hour away from B/CS

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Looking for an island state of mind without going somewhere tropical? Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe is now open.

News

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe now open

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Brazos County confirms 100 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Suspected cocaine dealer arrested after BPD bust

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Bryan police arrested a suspected drug dealer with a large amount of cocaine as part of a special investigation.

News

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe now open: Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru banquet

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Rudder FFA chapter finally got to celebrate its member’s accomplishments Wednesday evening after having to postpone their annual banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.