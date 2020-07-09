Advertisement

HEAT ADVISORY Begins Friday (for some)

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stepping into hotter weather as we trend into the weekend. Forecast highs Friday afternoon are expected below 100°, but many locations across the Central and Western Brazos Valley will dance close to the triple-digit mark. A HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties, beginning at 1pm Friday. There is a high likelihood more counties could be added, if not tomorrow then this weekend. Heat index values Friday afternoon are expected to run as high as 108°. By the end for the weekend and early next week, that feels-like temperature will top off close to or at 110° in the shade.

As for actual temperatures, the first 100° days of 2020 arrive Saturday for some and Sunday for most. In fact, afternoon highs climb between 102° and 104° between Sunday and Tuesday. Record high for Monday is 103°, set back in 2013 -- something that could be tied or broken. High pressure overhead means the rain chance is flat through the beginning of next week. As this high pulls away from Texas and heads to the other side of the Mississippi River, that should help afternoon highs “only” top off in the upper 90s. Could also let a stray, heat of the day shower or thunderstorm pop up sometime around 8 to 10 days from now.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 99. Heat index: 104-108. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 100. Heat index: 105 - 107. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

