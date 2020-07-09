Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

TRANSGENDER KILLING DALLAS

Dallas man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

DALLAS (AP) — A 20-year-old Dallas man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black transgender woman. Angelo Walker was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $900,000 bond. Police say he's responsible for the death of 22-year-old Merci Richey. Richey was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in late June. Walker made an initial court appearance Thursday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Richey's death follows a string of deadly attacks last year on transgender women in the North Texas city.

El Paso shooting suspect faces more federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The 21-year-old man accused of shooting scores of people in a Texas Walmart last summer is facing new federal hate crime and gun charges following the death of another person injured in the attack. A grand jury on Thursday returned a new indictment against Patrick Wood Crusius. He was already charged with 90 counts under hate crime and firearms laws for the shooting in El Paso. Authorities say was aimed at scaring Hispanics into leaving the United State. Crusius has plead not guilty to state capital murder charges, but does not have a trial date in either case.

Virus causes uncertainty for state lotteries

Boston (AP) — The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country. Some, like Oregon and Massachusetts, are scrambling to address expected shortfalls in revenue. Others, like Arkansas and Texas, have seen revenues soar and now have more money for targeted programs like education. The trends, though likely to be short-term, are to some degree tied to how much a state shut its economy down during the coronavirus and how quickly it reopened. Other factors included how much a state relied heavily on big-ticket lotteries like Powerball or offered online games.

Setbacks hamper pipeline industry backed by Trump

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.

Man planning Trump rally at Selena statue faces legal action

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Selena’s family is threatening to sue a man who put a Make America Great Again hat on the late singer’s statue in Texas and is planning to hold a rally there this weekend, alleging that he is illegally using Selena’s image for profit. Joe Michael Perez announced on his Facebook page he was organizing a Trump assembly at the statue in Corpus Christi on July 11, encouraging supporters to bring their flags and “Trump gear.” The family's cease and desist letter states that the political event “falsely implicates” that Quintanilla’s family endorses Trump. Though the letter states Perez has two days to comply with the order, he says he looks forward to continuing with the rally at the Selena statue on Saturday.

Texas hits record with 98 new COVID-19 deaths reported

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with nearly 100 new deaths on Wednesday as newly confirmed cases continued soaring and Austin began preparations to turn the downtown convention center into a field hospital. The 98 reported deaths set a record one-day high, surpassing the record 60 deaths reported a day earlier. Texas is now reporting a total of 2,813 deaths. The state is also reported 9,979 new coronavirus cases Wednesday after hitting a record-high 10,028 new cases the day before. The state’s total number of reported cases is now at 220,564. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott aggressively began one of America’s fastest reopenings in May but has begun reversing course in recent weeks, ordering bars closed and mandating face coverings.

Trump signs executive order as he courts Hispanic voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that creates a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities. The effort comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years ago. Trump used the event to highlight how his administration had boosted employment among Hispanics prior to the coronavirus pandemic. But his attempt to court Latino voters ahead of the November election is complicated by his efforts to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and his work to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Texas resumes executions after 5-month delay due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.

CBP: Man from Mexico found ill from heat in Texas dies

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Officials say a 39-year-old man from Mexico has died after he was found unconscious from a heat-related illness on a South Texas roadside. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that a passerby alerted the Border Patrol on Saturday to the man, who was lying on the side of a road near Roma, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of McAllen. CBP says that after being hospitalized, the man went into cardiac arrest Tuesday and died.

Feds seek to keep guns seized after West Texas mass shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to keep more than two dozen guns and firearm accessories seized from a man whose home was searched last year following a mass shooting in West Texas. Court records say the guns were taken from Marcus Anthony Braziel. Federal agents searched his home days after another man shot dozens of people in Odessa and Midland, killing seven. The civil forfeiture case is against the guns, not Braziel. A person who answered a phone number associated with Braziel hung up upon being asked about the case. Prosecutors say “a criminal investigation involving Mr. Braziel is ongoing."