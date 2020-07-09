Advertisement

Local businesses benefit from Payroll Protection Program

The loan has ranged from $150,000 to $10 million
Many companies are getting money as part of the Paycheck Protection Program in the federal CARES Act.
Many companies are getting money as part of the Paycheck Protection Program in the federal CARES Act.(MGN)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of businesses and non-profits across the Brazos Valley applied for a loan through the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).

The loans provide funds to help businesses keep employees on payroll during this pandemic.

Owner of George’s Paint and Body, Keeta Garrett says this loan was a blessing to their business.

“We didn’t know if we would have to shut our doors, thankfully we didn’t. It was stressful. We’re not just responsible for ourselves, we’re responsible for everyone that works here,” said Garrett.

Garrett says she applied for the loan in April and received it shortly after.

“They calculate two and a half months of payroll, so we were able to pay our payroll for eight weeks along with rent, utilities, health benefits, that sort of thing,” said Garrett.

Messina Hof Winery is another business in town that was struggling to keep employees paid. Owner Paul Bonarrigo says they tried to do whatever they could for their employees.

“We did windup furloughing a good portion of our team when it became evident that we were not going to be coming out of this very quickly,' said Bonarrigo. "

Bonarrigo says he also applied for the PPP loan in April.

“We were able to bring most of that staff off furlough and back into work. It kept us afloat during a very challenging window of time and we’re right at the end of those funds currently,” said Bonarrigo.

Bonarrigo says for businesses that are struggling across the Brazos Valley anything helps.

“Financial assistance efforts have been absolutely critical,” said Bonarrigo.

Payroll Protection Program applications will be accepted until August 8.

Click here to read more about how the PPP has benefited the Brazos Valley

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M migration researcher calls ICE decision on international students ‘foolish’

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
One Texas A&M University professor who studies international migration is not mincing words when asked how he feels about a new ICE guideline that would require international students to take an in-person class or leave the U.S.

Local

1,323 Brazos Valley small businesses received a PPP loan

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Small Business Association released information on the businesses that received PPP loans.

Latest News

News

Tropical Storm Fay develops near the Outer Banks

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
The sixth named tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has developed off the East Coast.

News

Treat of the Day: Sgt. Contreras receives life saving award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: Sgt. Contreras receives life saving award

News

College Station wants your input on comprehensive plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The city is already 10 years into a 20 year comprehensive plan document.

News

Elective surgeries suspended in four area counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Gov. Abbott says the move will help free up resources to address upticks of COVID-19 related cases.

News

Groundbreaking Central Texas Grammy winner diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Grammy winner Little Joe Hernandez of Temple is self-isolating at home after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

Now Open: Margaritaville Lake Resort just an hour away from B/CS

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Looking for an island state of mind without going somewhere tropical? Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe is now open.