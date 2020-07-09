Advertisement

Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 test with some false positive results

The FDA has issued a warning about the BD Max System.
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned laboratories and health care providers that a common COVID-19 test is providing false-positive results.

In a study conducted by the test’s manufacturer, the BD Max System has about a 3% chance of giving a false-positive result.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says he’s not aware of anyone in Brazos County that administers this test. He says even if they did, it’s not something to fear.

“We know these tests aren’t perfect and there’s no test that’s perfect. This is what being a clinician is. It’s trying to determine the test in the right context. So as clinicians, we need to maintain that suspicion as we’re interpreting those tests for patients,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Jason McKnight, a clinical assistant professor with the Texas A&M School of Medicine says with these types of tests, there’s a higher likelihood of getting a false-positive result if you aren’t experiencing symptoms.

“If they’re in an area where there are not many infections and they get tested without having any symptoms of COVID-19, then a positive result is more likely to be a false positive versus if that person were having fever, or having a respiratory complaint and testing positive,” said McKnight.

However, if you do test positive, “It’s still a good idea to socially isolate and distance yourself from the public because you don’t know if in the next day or two you may actually start having symptoms, in which that case would have been a true positive test,” said McKnight.

The FDA recommends clinical laboratory staff and health care providers to consider any positive result presumptive from this test and to consider confirming results with an alternate authorized test. According to the FDA’s website, they’re working with Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) to resolve this issue.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru banquet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Rudder FFA chapter finally got to celebrate its member’s accomplishments Wednesday evening after having to postpone their annual banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

A look at the economic impact of BV Fair & Rodeo cancellation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
BV fair and rodeo economic impact

Latest News

News

Triple-digit heatwave coming to the Brazos Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
100° heat is expected in the Brazos Valley by July 11th through the upcoming week.

News

Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru banquet

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 test with false positive results

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 7/8

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Student survey: More than half support no change to Sully statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The Texas A&M Student Senate has released results of a survey about the statue. Nearly 23,000 students responded.

News

We're Headed for a Heat Wave, Brazos Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|