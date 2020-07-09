Local PPP data released

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The federal government released data for the Payroll Protection Program funding supplied to the Brazos Valley area today.

We talked with Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Glen Brewer, about what that money means to our area.

Brewer says the PPP funding has been “very important.”

“No doubt we have businesses right now that are opening because just because of the SBA loans that they received,” Brewer explains, “able to help them get through the shut down.”

But Brewer says that now it’s our responsibility to patronize these businesses in order to help them keep their doors open.

“Now comes when we have to start doing some business so we can repay them,“” Brewer says.

For a complete breakdown of all Payroll Protection Program data, click here.

