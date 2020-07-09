Advertisement

Local PPP data released

More than 1,300 businesses received funding
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The federal government released data for the Payroll Protection Program funding supplied to the Brazos Valley area today.

We talked with Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Glen Brewer, about what that money means to our area.

Brewer says the PPP funding has been “very important.”

“No doubt we have businesses right now that are opening because just because of the SBA loans that they received,” Brewer explains, “able to help them get through the shut down.”

But Brewer says that now it’s our responsibility to patronize these businesses in order to help them keep their doors open.

“Now comes when we have to start doing some business so we can repay them,“” Brewer says.

For a complete breakdown of all Payroll Protection Program data, click here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

