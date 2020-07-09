Now Open: Margaritaville Lake Resort just an hour away from B/CS

Montgomery, Texas (KBTX) - Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe is now open in Montgomery featuring suites, waterfront cottages, countless activities, and several bars, restaurants, and pools all within an hour’s drive from Bryan/College Station.

“Got a Caribbean soul [you] I can barely control?”

As soon as guests enter the property, they are transported to a coastal-Caribbean laid back atmosphere, which was inspired by Jimmy Buffett’s iconic songs and lyrics.

“The people all tell us they feel like they are in the Caribbean, and when you walk around the resort, you have that feel. It is very chill, it is a very relaxed environment and that is what I think sets us a part from everywhere else. It’s flip flops. It’s comfortable, enjoy yourself, have a good time. That is what Margaritaville is all about.”

The resort is located on 186 acres of waterfront on Lake Conroe and features 303 luxury suites and 32 waterfront cottages, according to Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe website.

The suite bedrooms are 600 sq., all feature their own separate bedrooms and living space, and are all furnished to match the laid back lifestyle theme of the resort. Plus, each room has it’s own patio or private balcony with views of the lake.

Situated on the lake shore, the lake cottages are an ideal escape. The cottages feature one King Bed and some also have a loft space with two full-size beds that are perfect for the kids.

Throughout the property, guests can find countless dining options. There are five restaurants and bars all inspired by Margaritaville.

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Executive Chef, Frank Zouari describes the cuisine as “Floribian,” which is a combination of Floridian and Caribbean style flavors.

To view the different restaurants and their menus, click here.

According to Faust, three of the restaurants on-site are open to the public, so a reservation at the hotel is not required.

“Changes in Latitude Changes in Attitude”

From a three-acre water park to a lazy river, there are five different pools on-site, giving endless options for everyone to enjoy.

In regards to recreation, “a wide variety of activities await at the lake, including boating, fishing, water skiing, kayaking, sandy beaches, multiple marinas, nearby hiking, and dinner cruises,” according to Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe website.

“Really whatever a family or couples want to do its all here at the Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe. "

The resort is also prepared to host events and meetings. The property features more than 72,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor event spaces, according to Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe website.

Looking to embrace the laid back lifestyle?

Enjoy a round of golf at the 18-hole golf course or visit the St. Somewhere Spa.

Book your getaway and let the professionals at St. Somewhere Spa take care of the rest. Posted by Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe on Sunday, June 28, 2020

The Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe also offers a membership option, so you can take a quick trip to paradise whenever you want.

“[To] become a member of The Club located at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, you’ll enjoy unparalleled access to all of the resort’s amenities, including Jolly Mon Water Park, The Golf Club, St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up Fitness Center, Einstein’s Surf & Boat Shop and so much more. Members also receive exclusive discounts and special pricing at all restaurants and bars on property, allowing you to fully experience the authentic Margaritaville lifestyle built on food, fun and escapism,” according to Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe website!

“Where is Margaritaville?”

Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe is currently open and taking reservations, and their commitment to the health and safety of their guests and staff is an utmost priority of the resort.

“We have a very strict protocol as it relates to COVID-19. We follow all city, county, state, and federal and corporate guidelines. All of our team members go through training, so they understand all of the protocols related to COVID-19. We have very strict sanitation hygiene guidelines throughout the hotel. We take it very seriously. The health and safety of our team members and our guests is our number one priority.”

To view Maragiraville’s commitment to health and safety, click here.

Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe is located at 600 Margaritaville Parkway in Montgomery.

For reservations, you can call 877-286-9590. To contact the resort directly, you can call, 936-448-4400.

For more information on Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe, click here.

