Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru banquet

The students had to postpone their annual banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder FFA chapter finally got to celebrate member accomplishments Wednesday evening. The students had to postpone their annual banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, the chapter holds its banquet in the cafeteria, but because of the pandemic, the event was moved to the parking lot. Members and their families drove through to receive awards, photos, and scholarships. Prior to the drive-thru, the chapter held a virtual banquet to formally present everyone’s accomplishments.

Rudder FFA President Courtney Thurman said they wanted to do something for their members, even if it was drastically different from their previous banquets. One of the things they made sure to do for the seniors was give them the opportunity to hang up their jackets.

”That’s a really big thing we do in FFA. Even at the state level, you get to watch the state officers hang up their jackets and it’s just a big deal for a lot of FFA members and I really think it gives them closure,” said Thurman.

