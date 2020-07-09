Seventeen Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Seventeen members of the Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Thursday, as they were named Scholar All-Americans. Nine Aggies earned first team honors, while eight more garnered honorable mention accolades. A&M was recently named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team after a historic semester in the classroom.First team honors recognized student-athletes who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Student-athletes earning honorable mention accolades achieved a GPA of 3.50 and recorded a "B" time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.As a team, A&M posted a program-best 3.645 team GPA during the spring semester. Fifteen Aggies finished with a 4.0 during the spring and 29 members of the squad earned a spot on the AD Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher. 2020 CSCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans
Haley Allen Economics
Charlye Campbell Community Health
Emma Carlton Elementary Education
Raena Eldridge Genetics & Animal Science
Karling Hemstreet Animal Science
Taylor Pike English
Katie Portz Marketing
Jing Wen Quah Biomedical Science
Caroline Theil Allied Health
Kaley Batten (HM) Finance
Kara Eisenmann (HM) Biomedical Engineering
Sara Metzsch (HM) Allied Health
Kylie Powers (HM) Environmental Geosciences
Victoria Roubique (HM) Elementary Education
Golf Sapianchai (HM) Computer Engineering
Sam Siebenaller (HM) Elementary Education
Grace Wey (HM) General Studies