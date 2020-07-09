Advertisement

Seventeen Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Seventeen members of the Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Thursday, as they were named Scholar All-Americans. Nine Aggies earned first team honors, while eight more garnered honorable mention accolades. A&M was recently named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team after a historic semester in the classroom.First team honors recognized student-athletes who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Student-athletes earning honorable mention accolades achieved a GPA of 3.50 and recorded a "B" time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.As a team, A&M posted a program-best 3.645 team GPA during the spring semester. Fifteen Aggies finished with a 4.0 during the spring and 29 members of the squad earned a spot on the AD Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher. 2020 CSCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans

Haley Allen Economics

Charlye Campbell Community Health

Emma Carlton Elementary Education

Raena Eldridge Genetics & Animal Science

Karling Hemstreet Animal Science

Taylor Pike English

Katie Portz Marketing

Jing Wen Quah Biomedical Science

Caroline Theil Allied Health

Kaley Batten (HM) Finance

Kara Eisenmann (HM) Biomedical Engineering

Sara Metzsch (HM) Allied Health

Kylie Powers (HM) Environmental Geosciences

Victoria Roubique (HM) Elementary Education

Golf Sapianchai (HM) Computer Engineering

Sam Siebenaller (HM) Elementary Education

Grace Wey (HM) General Studies

