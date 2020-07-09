Advertisement

Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake

In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say former “Glee” star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department late Wednesday confirmed that Rivera, 33, is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

KNBC reported late Wednesday that Rivera rented a pontoon boat at the Lake Piru reservoir Wednesday and that her young son was found on the boat wearing a life vest. Rivera's identification was found on the boat. Sheriff's officials launched a boat and helicopter search Wednesday afternoon, but that had been suspended by nighttime. The search will continue early Thursday.

Rivera's 4-year-old son is from a marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

She called her young son "my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him" in her 2016 memoir "Sorry Not Sorry."

The actress was engaged to rapper Big Sean in 2013, but their relationship ended a year later. The pair met on Twitter and collaborated musically, with the rapper appearing on Rivera's debut single "Sorry."

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. She appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Trump threatens funding to schools that don't reopen in fall

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
The president also criticized the CDC's reopening guidelines, calling them "very tough and expensive" as well as "impractical."

National

Woman, 59, falls to her death near popular viewing area at Grand Canyon

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials say about a dozen people die at the Grand Canyon each year, including deaths from heart attacks and other medical issues.

Latest News

National

Woman falls to her death while hiking off trail with family at Grand Canyon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Officials say about a dozen people die at the Grand Canyon each year, including deaths from heart attacks and other medical issues.

National

Atlanta mayor mandates face masks in city

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Officials across Georgia have been increasingly voicing worries that hospitals are filling and government-run testing sites are being overrun amid a coronavirus surge.

News

Rudder FFA hosts drive-thru banquet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Rudder FFA chapter finally got to celebrate its member’s accomplishments Wednesday evening after having to postpone their annual banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 test with some false positive results

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Dr. Seth Sullivan says he’s not aware of anyone in Brazos County that administers this test, but even if they did, it’s not something to fear.

News

A look at the economic impact of BV Fair & Rodeo cancellation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
BV fair and rodeo economic impact

News

Triple-digit heatwave coming to the Brazos Valley

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
100° heat is expected in the Brazos Valley by July 11th through the upcoming week.