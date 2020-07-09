Student survey: More than half support no change to Sully statue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of students have shared their thoughts about the Lawrence Sullivan ‘Sully’ Ross statue in a survey presented by the Texas A&M Student Senate and Student Life Studies. Those results were released Wednesday night online and will be shared with school officials as they decide what - if anything - to do next with the statue.

When respondents were asked how likely they’d be to support removing the statue from campus, 60% said unlikely or very unlikely. When asked if they would support moving it to a museum or library on campus, only 35% said they would support the move. More than half of the students responding said they would support no changes at all.

Another potential option was adding a placard that displays the entire history to the Sully statue. More than half said they would likely or very likely support the addition to the monument.

Howdy! A few weeks ago we asked the student body of Texas A&M to fill out a survey regarding their opinion on the Sully Statue. We have worked very hard along with the incredible department of Student Life Studies to run and compile the data from this survey. pic.twitter.com/esYHRPgrL5 — TAMU Student Senate (@tamu_senate) July 9, 2020

Student Senators developed survey questions and contacted Student Life Studies to assist in survey editing, distribution, analysis and report of the survey results so the Senate could share the findings to Texas A&M administration and to the student body. The survey was sent via email to more than 58,000 students who were enrolled in the spring 2020 semester at the College Station campus. More than 23,000 responded.

