Stuffy nights, very hot afternoons take over

Rain is out of the forecast and heat is in. High pressure takes control of things from there -- which means temperatures only getting hotter as we trend to the weekend and beyond. Thursday and Friday will both feature double-digit afternoons, topping out between 97° and 99° for most, but factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 105° - 107° through the heat of the day. By the weekend, we expect to break a 300+ day streak of 100° free days...

On average, the first triple-digit day of the year is not uncommon around the middle of July. In that regard, we are right on the money. The extreme heat that is coming is where things become less typical. Saturday brings highs right to the 100° mark, followed by thermometers in the 102° - 104° range Sunday through Tuesday. The record high for Monday is 103° from 2013 -- something we intend to tie or break. Factor in the humidity and heat index values (what it feels like in the shade) are expected in the 110° to 112° range. It is likely heat advisories will be issued by the end of the weekend through the beginning part of the upcoming week.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 98. Heat index: 105 - 107. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 98. Heat index: 104-106. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

