Suspected cocaine dealer arrested after BPD bust

William Caldwell, 32
William Caldwell, 32
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a suspected drug dealer with a large amount of cocaine as part of a special investigation.

Police say they got a warrant and searched a Hidden Hollow Circle home on July 8 that belonged to William Caldwell, 32. Caldwell was there at the time.

Officers say they found over 100 grams of cocaine in various baggies. There was also a digital scale and other packaging materials inside.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

