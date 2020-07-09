Advertisement

Texas resumes executions after 5-month delay due to pandemic

Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening.
Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Hunstville for a 1993 killing.
Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Hunstville for a 1993 killing.(TDCJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution.

Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.  

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 7/8

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The idea of “herd immunity” is coming up more often in discussions about COVID-19. As cases in Texas, the United States and world continue to climb, leaders want to know all the options for stopping its spread.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local school districts are working on plans to provide learning options to students.

National Politics

Houston scraps Texas GOP’s in-person convention due to virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP’s in-person convention.

News

VIDEO: This week in Texas politics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
What has happened in Texas politics this week?

News

Treat of the Day: Bryan PD Officer Hines to be promoted

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: Bryan PD Officer Hines to be promoted

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 7/8

Updated: 3 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Salvation Army providing free fans ahead of potential record heat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The local Army office is handing out free fans to those who need them.