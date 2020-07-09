Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Sgt. Contreras receives life saving award

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our local law enforcement consistently goes above and beyond to help our community.

But today’s treat is about a Brazos County Sheriff’s Office sergeant saving the life of his own deputy.

Sergeant Ignacio Contreras saved the life of a deputy who began choking on his food.

Contreras recognized that the deputy was in trouble and could not breath. He quickly took action and got the deputy breathing again.

He was recognized for his heroic actions recently and presented with a Life saving medal.

Sergeant Contreras is a US Air Force Veteran who became a peace officer in 2005.

He started at the Sheriff’s Office in March of 2017 after a long career with Texas A&M University Police Department.

