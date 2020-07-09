Advertisement

Triple-digit heatwave coming to the Brazos Valley

Staring at temperatures that have not been this hot, locally, in over 700 days
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Irving Berlin said it best in the 1930s when he wrote “We’re having a heatwave, a tropical heatwave. The temperatures rising, it isn’t surprising...”

No surprises, things are getting hotter as we trend further into the month of July. The average high for the early-to-middle portion of this month is expected around 94° - 95°. Still, no shock if afternoon highs are a little closer to 100° by now. In fact, when you look back over the past 30 years, the first triple-digit day of the year normally happens somewhere around July 10th.

This year, our first 100° afternoon is forecast to land right on July 10th.

The extreme heat that is coming is where things become less typical. Saturday brings highs right to the 100° mark, followed by thermometers in the 102° - 104° range Sunday through Tuesday.

The record high for Monday is 103° from 2013 -- something we intend to tie or break.

A HEAT ADVISORY has already been set in place for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties, going into effect at 1pm Friday. The expectation is that the rest of the Brazos Valley finds themselves under the same ahead of the weekend. Factor in humidity and heat index values (what it feels like in the shade) are sweltering in the 110° to 112° range.

More details on this dangerous stretch of heat is included in the video above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

