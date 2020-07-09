Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fay develops near the Outer Banks

Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for some of the East Coast
Thursday 4 PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm Fay has developed off the North Carolina coast.
Thursday 4 PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm Fay has developed off the North Carolina coast.(KBTX)
By Erika Paige
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has developed off the North Carolina coastline. As of the 4 pm update from the National Hurricane Center Thursday, Tropical Storm Fay had sustained winds near 45 mph with tropical storm force winds extending 140 miles from the east and southeast of the center of the storm. Pressure was measured at 1005 mb and the storm was moving north at about 7 mph.

Topical Storm Fay prompting Tropical Storm Warnings for the New England Coast.
Topical Storm Fay prompting Tropical Storm Warnings for the New England Coast.(KBTX)

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the southern New Jersey coastline up through Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Forecast Cone for Tropical Storm Fay as of the 4PM Thursday Update from the National Hurricane Center 7/9
Forecast Cone for Tropical Storm Fay as of the 4PM Thursday Update from the National Hurricane Center 7/9(KBTX)

Some strengthening is expected over the next couple of days before Fay makes landfall sometime Saturday in the Northeast. In addition to gusty winds, Tropical Storm Fay is expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of rain to portions of the East Coast.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M migration researcher calls ICE decision on international students ‘foolish’

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
One Texas A&M University professor who studies international migration is not mincing words when asked how he feels about a new ICE guideline that would require international students to take an in-person class or leave the U.S.

News

Local businesses benefit from Payroll Protection Program

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Hundreds of Brazos Valley businesses have benefited from the Payroll Protection Program

Local

1,323 Brazos Valley small businesses received a PPP loan

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Small Business Association released information on the businesses that received PPP loans.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: Sgt. Contreras receives life saving award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: Sgt. Contreras receives life saving award

News

College Station wants your input on comprehensive plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The city is already 10 years into a 20 year comprehensive plan document.

News

Elective surgeries suspended in four area counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Gov. Abbott says the move will help free up resources to address upticks of COVID-19 related cases.

News

Groundbreaking Central Texas Grammy winner diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Grammy winner Little Joe Hernandez of Temple is self-isolating at home after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

Now Open: Margaritaville Lake Resort just an hour away from B/CS

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Looking for an island state of mind without going somewhere tropical? Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe is now open.