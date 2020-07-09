Tropical Storm Fay develops near the Outer Banks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has developed off the North Carolina coastline. As of the 4 pm update from the National Hurricane Center Thursday, Tropical Storm Fay had sustained winds near 45 mph with tropical storm force winds extending 140 miles from the east and southeast of the center of the storm. Pressure was measured at 1005 mb and the storm was moving north at about 7 mph.

Topical Storm Fay prompting Tropical Storm Warnings for the New England Coast. (KBTX)

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the southern New Jersey coastline up through Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Forecast Cone for Tropical Storm Fay as of the 4PM Thursday Update from the National Hurricane Center 7/9 (KBTX)

Some strengthening is expected over the next couple of days before Fay makes landfall sometime Saturday in the Northeast. In addition to gusty winds, Tropical Storm Fay is expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of rain to portions of the East Coast.

