ACC expects fall decision in late July

(WCTV)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford says the league expects to make its decision on fall sports in late July.

The league put out Swofford’s statement Friday afternoon, saying the league has prepared “numerous scenarios” for fall competition over the last few months. The decision would come from the league’s board of directors.

Earlier this week, the ACC delayed the start of fall competition until at least Sept. 1. That move impacts non-revenue programs like soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country, but not football for now. The first football game involving an ACC team is North Carolina State’s trip to Louisville on Sept. 2.

