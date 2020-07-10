After 20 years of service, Kelley McKethan retires from Bryan PD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, Officer Kelley McKethan retired from the Bryan Police Department after 20 years.

The department held a Facebook Live retirement ceremony for her.

A press release from Bryan PD said Kelley McKethan was born and raised in Bryan. She graduated from Sam Houston State University and taught at Bryan High School for several years before starting her career with the Bryan Police Department in August 2000. She served as a patrol officer for seven years. She also served as a Detective for five years. Her first two years as a Detective she investigated white-collar crimes to include forgery where she became a certified fingerprint examiner. Over the next three years, Kelley dedicated her time to investigating crimes against children and sexual offenses. In 2012, Kelley became the Public Information Officer for the Bryan Police Department to help foster a positive relationship with the members of the community as well as provide information to media of current situations.

“You know today’s bittersweet because I’ve worked here for 20 years, given a lot of my time here, and have made a lot of friends and close relationships and you know it’s like a family. So, it’s bittersweet but I’m looking forward to my new adventure I’ve got going on and I’m excited,” said McKethan.

McKethan will be going back to school to pursue a career as a nurse.

