Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.(KCK Police)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

She was dressed in pajamas -- pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a pony tail.

Officials say Olivia’s father discovered she was missing after he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The back door of the residence, located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, KS was left standing open.

Investigators believe she was taken from the home.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County confirms one death, 97 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Celebrate National Kitten Day with the “purrrrrfect” friend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
It's kitten season at Aggieland Humane Society, and there are tons of kittens available for adoption.

News

National Kitten Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Local businesses benefit from Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Hundreds of Brazos Valley businesses have benefited from the Payroll Protection Program

News

Heat Advisory in effect Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Hazardous heat may continue all the way through the middle of next week.

News

Bryan ISD announces instruction options for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek and Karla Castillo
Parents will get to choose how their children will learn next school year starting next week.

News

Restaurant Report Card- July 9, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Bryan ISD announces instruction options for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

RESTAURANT REPORT CARD 07.09

Updated: 14 hours ago