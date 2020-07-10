Advertisement

Athletics Hall of Honor Inductee Gale Oliver III ’60 Passes Away

Texas A&M
Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gale Oliver III ’60, a 2017 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Honor inductee and football letterman, has died, according to his family.

Oliver was a three-year football letterman as an offensive lineman under head coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jim Meyers from 1957-59, and he served as team captain as a senior. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 1960 AFL Draft.

Longtime ambassadors of Texas A&M Athletics, Gale and his wife, Gay, were inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Honor in 2017, which recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletics programs at Texas A&M.

The Olivers have endowed two full scholarships, one with the 12th Man Foundation and one with the Association of Former Students. They were honored by naming the “Family Heritage Hall” in the Bright Football Complex in their honor. Oliver was a major contributor to the Coach Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club.

A third-generation graduate of Texas A&M, Oliver was a member of the Corps of Cadets as an undergraduate, as well as the Ross Volunteers, which is the official Honor Guard of the Governor of Texas. He would graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1960 and after serving in the United States Army went to work in the Houston area.

He went on to serve as president and CEO of Oliver Equipment Company in Houston from 1975-2007. Oliver served on numerous corporate and bank boards, as well as being a life member of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association and serving on the Board of Directors of the 12th Man Foundation and the Association of Former Students.

Latest News

Sports

Aggie Shea Groom has dashing start with Houston Dash

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Bombers Make 2 Mid-Season Additions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the additions of two players to the roster, Bryce Blaum of Texas A&M and Jorman Diaz from Wayland Baptist University.

Sports

Texas A&M Lands 124 Student-Athletes on Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M was represented by 124 student-athletes on the 2020 Spring Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Friday.

Sports

Changes happening to College Football season

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M Soccer schedule has changed

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Bearkats could have different travel plans during 2020 season

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Texas A&M Soccer schedule has changed

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The decision by the Big 10 Conference for fall sports to only play conference games this season had an impact on the Texas A&M Soccer schedule.

Sports

Bearkats could have different travel plans during 2020 season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes to college sports.

Sports

Changes happening to College Football season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
Thursday the Big 10 Conference announced that is the conference in able to participate in fall sports they would play conference game only.

Sports

Eight Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Eight members of the Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Thursday, as they were named Scholar All-Americans.