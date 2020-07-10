Bearkats could have different travel plans during 2020 season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes to college sports. There is still hope the college football season will start on time this year.

Sam Houston State’s 2020 football schedule includes nine games that will be played in the state of Texas and two games in Louisiana. That schedule should give the Bearkats a chance to make some adjustments to their travel plans and have some day trips this season. Sam Houston State Athletic Director Bobby Williams said, “When we go to the Piney Woods game in football we usually make that a night trip before when it could be a day trip. We’re going to make it a day trip this time.” Williams added, “When we play Houston Baptist or Lamar anything that is kind of under that 200 mile, three hour mark we are going to make those day trips as much as possible. Number one it helps us from our bubble situation by keeping everybody together and it also helps us financially as well so that maybe we can redirect some of that funding for the education, the safety, whatever we need to do for protocols and guidelines.”

The Bearkats are scheduled to open the 2020 season September 5 against Tarleton State at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. The Bearkats first road game is scheduled for September 19 in Thibodaux, Louisiana against Nicholls.

