Advertisement

Bearkats could have different travel plans during 2020 season

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes to college sports. There is still hope the college football season will start on time this year.

Sam Houston State’s 2020 football schedule includes nine games that will be played in the state of Texas and two games in Louisiana. That schedule should give the Bearkats a chance to make some adjustments to their travel plans and have some day trips this season. Sam Houston State Athletic Director Bobby Williams said, “When we go to the Piney Woods game in football we usually make that a night trip before when it could be a day trip. We’re going to make it a day trip this time.” Williams added, “When we play Houston Baptist or Lamar anything that is kind of under that 200 mile, three hour mark we are going to make those day trips as much as possible. Number one it helps us from our bubble situation by keeping everybody together and it also helps us financially as well so that maybe we can redirect some of that funding for the education, the safety, whatever we need to do for protocols and guidelines.”

The Bearkats are scheduled to open the 2020 season September 5 against Tarleton State at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. The Bearkats first road game is scheduled for September 19 in Thibodaux, Louisiana against Nicholls.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggie Shea Groom has dashing start with Houston Dash

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Texas A&M Soccer schedule has changed

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By John Wilson
The decision by the Big 10 Conference for fall sports to only play conference games this season had an impact on the Texas A&M Soccer schedule.

Sports

Changes happening to College Football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Wilson
Thursday the Big 10 Conference announced that is the conference in able to participate in fall sports they would play conference game only.

Sports

Eight Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Eight members of the Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Thursday, as they were named Scholar All-Americans.

Latest News

Sports

Seventeen Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Seventeen members of the Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Thursday, as they were named Scholar All-Americans.

Sports

Big Ten to limit fall sports to conference games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference says it will not play nonconference games in football or several other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

A look at the economic impact of BV Fair & Rodeo cancellation

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Aggie Shea Groom has dashing start with Houston Dash

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Former Texas A&M soccer star Shea Groom is having an outstanding start to her season in the National Women’s Soccer League. Groom was drafted in 2015 by FC Kansas City, but she joined the Houston Dash this year and has already scored 2 goals in the first 2 games of the 2020 Utah Challenge Cup.

Sports

Jones Named to College Football America Yearbook Preseason Dream Team

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
Texas A&M Football newcomer Jaylon Jones was named to the College Football America Yearbook 2020 Preseason Dream Team.

Sports

Ivy League places all sports on hold

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Ivy League has placed all sports on hold for the rest of the year for its eight schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.