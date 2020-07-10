Advertisement

Bombers Make 2 Mid-Season Additions

One arm, one infielder join to add depth
(KBTX)
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Bryan / College Station, TX (July 10, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the additions of two players to the roster, Bryce Blaum of Texas A&M and Jorman Diaz from Wayland Baptist University.

Blaum a second baseman for the Aggies, starting 62 of 63 games in 2019. During that season, he hit .292 with nine home runs and 32 RBI’s. He spent his freshman season in 2017 with Ole Miss before sitting out in 2018 due to transfer rules. A graduate of Clements High School, he earned All-District First Team honors his senior year, batting .440 with six home runs.

Diaz is a right-handed starter for WBU. He went 4-1 in the shortened 2020 season, finishing with a 2.93 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched. He started his collegiate career at ASA College before spending a season Tusculum University in 2017-2018. He is a native of Santo Domingo, DR.

Coach Dillard’s thoughts on Blaum

“Bryce is an impact player that was in our back yard here at Texas A&M. He will make our infield defense even better and provide our offensive with another big bat in our lineup.”

Coach Dillard’s thoughts on Diaz

“We first saw Jorman in the CSBI. Great arm and he is a three-pitch guy that will be able to contribute for us right away. He is another weapon to add to our bullpen. He, like Bryce, will be great additions to the Bombers.”

The Bombers will play game one against the Acadiana Cane Cutters today, July 10th, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

