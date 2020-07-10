Brazos County confirms one death, 97 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 97 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,181 active cases.

There has been one reported in the last 24 hours. The resident was a female in her 90′s. There have been 35 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

28 people are currently hospitalized. Five people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,685 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,901. There have been 23,272 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 75 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 80 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 257

77802: 234

77803: 808

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 185

77808: 143

77840: 542

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 5

77845: 645

77866: 1

77868: 7

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 53 90 Brazos 1,181 2,901 Burleson 60 131 Grimes 293 613 Houston 29 92 Lee 41 92 Leon 61 82 Madison 51 96 Milam 53 149 Montgomery 1,000 2,876 Robertson 83 93 San Jacinto 40 61 Trinity 22 52 Walker 496 2,369 Waller 85 215 Washington 122 335

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 511 staffed hospital beds with 156 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU beds and 44 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 63 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 53 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 90 total cases, and 37 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 60 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 131 total cases, and 60 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 107 active cases. There have been 81 total cases in the county and 77 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries and two deaths. The TDCJ has reported 186 active cases and 459 total cases. There have been 227 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 92 total cases of COVID-19. There are 29 active cases and 62 cases are recovered. There has been one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 41 active cases. The county has a total of 92 cases, with 44 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 61 active cases. The county has 82 total cases, with 17 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 51 active cases. The county has a total of 96 cases with 24 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 53 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 149 total cases and 96 recovered cases. There are currently six patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 1,000 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,876 total cases and 1,836 recovered cases. There are currently 36 hospitalizations and there have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 83 active COVID-19 cases, with 93 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 41

77856 - 28

77837 - 7

76629 - 6

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 61 cases with 24 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 22 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 52 total cases with 26 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,369 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 496 cases are active in the community and 201 are recovered community cases. 1,672 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 85 active cases of COVID-19. There are 215 total cases and 130 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 122 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 335 total cases with 181 recoveries and 32 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 109,102 active cases and 118,326 recoveries. There have been 230,346 total cases reported and 2,603,903 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,918 Texans have died from COVID-19.

246 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 40,012 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 9 at 3:50 p.m.