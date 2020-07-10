Advertisement

Brazos County Pct. 1 candidate charged after admitting he stole campaign sign

Michael Schaefer told police he stole a campaign sign belonging to County Commissioner Steve Aldrich.
By Michael Oder and Haley Vyrostek
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Republican candidate for Brazos County Precinct 1 commissioner Michael Schaefer admitted to College Station police Friday that he was the man caught on camera taking a campaign sign belonging to his opponent Steve Aldrich.

Friday, CSPD detectives confirmed to KBTX that Schaefer admitted to taking the sign. Police said he’s being charged with theft of property, a Class C misdemeanor, because the cost of the sign is $100 or less.

Because he admitted to the crime after it happened, investigators are turning over their evidence to the College Station Municipal Court. If the court accepts the case, a summons will be issued and Schaefer will have to go before a judge.

Aldrich told KBTX he’s had several signs go missing over the last few months. He says he put up a game camera near a campaign sign on Rock Prairie Road because it was the sign he said goes missing most frequently. Earlier in the week, the camera caught a person taking his sign and Aldrich filed a report with College Station police about the theft.

KBTX was working on a story with Aldrich and Schaefer on Thursday about tampering with election signs that was set to run Friday evening. Schaefer said he’s also had thousands of dollars worth of signs go missing and the thefts were an infringement on people’s rights.

“Going onto their property and trespassing, and if not, stealing. I hope we can get to the bottom of it,” Schaefer said Thursday.

Schaefer and Aldrich are facing off in the Texas Republican primary runoff election on July 14. Schaefer is running to unseat Aldrich on the county commissioners court. Aldrich has served in that role since 2017. Schaefer is the current College Station ISD school board president.

Class C misdemeanors are punishable by a fine up to $500 and have no jail time associated with this conviction. KBTX has reached out to both candidates for new comments on this incident.

