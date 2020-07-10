Bryan ISD announces instruction options for 2020-2021 school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Independent School District formally announced its instruction options for the upcoming school year Thursday evening.

Starting Monday, July 13 parents will receive an email from the district to choose their preferred learning option for their children. They’re asking parents to make their decision no later than August 3 so the district can finalize staffing requirements.

Families can choose from three options:

After reviewing the first parent survey, Bryan ISD began drafting multiple scenarios for instruction. Beginning the week of July 13, you will be asked to make the selection that you feel is best for you, your child, and your family.



The district said parents will have to make this initial commitment for the first six weeks of school.

“We can’t just have one day it’s this, and tomorrow it’s that, and next week it’s a different thing,” said Bryan ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck. “So we will do that by six week grading periods. So we’re going to ask parents to tell us what they want for the first six weeks, knowing that after a month they may say ‘my child has changed their mind, we’ve changed our mind, we now want to go to face-to-face or we now want to go online, and then those changes can happen.‘”

The district said regardless which learning option is chosen, the coursework and the grading system will be the same for both in-person and at-home learning.

If families don’t complete the online registration process, their child will be automatically enrolled in on-campus learning.

Face coverings will be recommended or required for staff and students older than 10, per state guidelines at the time.

