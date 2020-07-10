Advertisement

Celebrate National Kitten Day with the “purrrrrfect” friend

In honor of the holiday, adopt a feline friend or donate to an area shelter.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday is National Kitten Day, and you can celebrate the day by adopting a new feline friend or donating to a local shelter.

There are approximately 3.2 million cats in our nation’s animal shelters according to the ASPCA’s website.

Here locally, it’s kitten season at Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan. In a typical kitten season, the shelter sees close to 500 kittens, and already they have had over 200 kittens, according to Darby McKenzie, Aggieland Humane Society, Communication Coordinator.

Onsite, the shelter can only hold so many kittens, so currently they also have over 100 kittens placed in foster homes, according to McKenzie.

“We have tons of kittens! We have well over 100 in some of our foster homes, which means that if you are looking for a specific color, personality, we are probably going to have it before the summer is over. You can keep an eye on it on our website. We post their picture, a little information about them, and that way you can fall in love with your next kitten before you even come out."

Darby McKenzie, Aggieland Humane Society, Communication Coordinator

To view pets available for adoption, click here.

During the month of July, Aggieland Humane Society is celebrating Christmas in July, so all adoption fees for kittens, but also dogs, puppies and cats, have been reduced to just $25. According to McKenzie, the normal adoption package is included in the $25 rate, which includes the benefits below:

  • First vaccinations (DHLPP or FVRCP)
  • Deworming (Strongid-T)
  • Bordetella
  • Heartworm test for dogs over 6 months
  • Flea Control
  • 24-Hour Petwatch Microchip (includes International Registration)
  • Coupon for a Free General Physical
  • Coupons for local pet stores, local businesses, grooming, and obedience training
  • Gift of 30 days of pet health insurance from 24 Hour Petwatch

If you are interested in adopting, all services at Aggieland Humane Society are currently by appointment only.

Best adoption story ever: "I have always been a dog person. I had never had a cat in my life. Our family dog (a Corgi)...

Posted by Aggieland Humane Society on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Still looking to participate in National Kitten Day, but are unable to adopt?

Aggieland Humane Society is in need of donations.

“[The top of the list of things needed] is kitten food with over 100 kittens in our foster care program, they eat all day, all the time. So kitten pate is a highly needed item right now.”

Darby McKenzie, Aggieland Humane Society, Communication Coordinator

According to McKenzie, there are a few ways you can donate to Aggieland Humane Society. The easiest way to donate to the Aggieland Humane Society is through their Amazon Wishlist.

To view their Amazon Wishlist, click here.

The second option is dropping off a donation. If you would like to drop-off a donation, you must set up an appointment with the Aggieland Humane Society. Appointments can be made either by emailing info@aggielandhumane.org or calling 979-775-5755.

The final option is through a monetary donation. Monetary donations can be made online. To donate, click here.

Beyond National Kitten Day, if you ever find a kitten in your area its important to know what to do with it.

“The first thing to do is monitor them for a day or two. See if mom is coming around. We don’t want to separate kittens from mom too early that’s really an essential time that we want them to spend together. If mom is coming around or if she’s not, you can go ahead and call your local animal control. Let them know where those kittens are, and they can make sure that the kittens get to the right place to get the care they need.

Darby McKenzie, Aggieland Humane Society, Communication Coordinator

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

They are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For more information on Aggieland Humane Society, click here to visit their website.

