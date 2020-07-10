Advertisement

Changes happening to College Football season

(WTVG)
By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Big 10 Conference announced Thursday that if the conference is able to participate in fall sports they would play conference games only. A release from the conference said, “By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

The ACC and Pac-12 could make similar changes soon. Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported that the ACC is expected to only play conference football games.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported that the Pac-12 is expected to go to conference only games as well.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork released a statement on Thursday following the events. “We remain in constant contact with the SEC and believe that decisions of this magnitude warrant much more planning and communication. Throughout this process, our approach at Texas A&M has been to stay organized and informed with current information, and that mindset will continue in the days and weeks ahead. As we have learned throughout this unprecedented situation, everything remains fluid, and there are a number of scenarios that can work for college sports.”

