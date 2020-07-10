Advertisement

DPS now accepting in-person appointments for driver license renewals and replacements

Texas Department of Public Safety
Texas Department of Public Safety(AP Images)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is continuing it’s phased reopening of driver license (DL) offices. DPS is now offering in-person appointments for renewing and replacing driver licenses. Saturday appointments are also available at select offices.

Since DPS offices have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 700,000 Texans had their driver license expire.

The reopening of offices and in-person appointments are designed to help reduce the backlog of expired DLs. But, DPS issued an extension for expiration dates due to the pandemic, and it is still in effect.

“The extension means that if your Texas ID/DL/CDL/election identification certificate (EIC) card expires on or after March 13, 2020, it falls under the period covered by the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after which time DPS issues a public notice that the extension period for the disaster declaration has been lifted.,” according to a statement from DPS. “This 60 day notice has not been issued, and Texans still have time to conduct their renewal transactions.”

Scheduling an appointment is done only at the DPS website. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Once a customer arrives for their appointment, they can check-in by using the kiosk inside the office or on their mobile device. Check-in is only available 30 minutes prior to the appointment time.

DPS emphasized that a majority of customers who come into Texas DL offices, don’t actually need to. Out of the 700,000 Texans that need to renew their driver license, about 150,000 can renew online, by phone or by mail. Visit Texas.gov or call 1-866-DL-RENEW to see if you are eligible to conduct your transaction online.

The following safety measures have been put into place at DL offices in Texas:

  • All customers and staff are required to wear face masks or facial coverings. Exceptions under the Governor’s Executive Order GA-29 include anyone under the age of 10 and those with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. View the full list here.
  • Every person (staff members and customers) will be screened for symptoms prior to coming into a DL office; this includes having their temperature checked.
  • Customers may be asked to reschedule their appointment if they do not pass the safety screening.
  • Only actual customers will be allowed into DL offices to help limit capacity and ensure everyone can maintain a safe social distance. Exceptions include: persons needing ADA accommodations; elderly persons; parents with small children; and parents and legal guardians needed to complete a transaction.
  • DPS staff will sanitize workstations and equipment between each customer transaction.
  • Eye examinations will no longer require physical contact with an eye testing machine.
  • Customers must pay with a credit card, check or money order. Cash payments will not be accepted.

To read more about DPS reopening phases and requirements, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Texas infant diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, health officials reported Friday.

News

Brazos County confirms one death, 97 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

Latest News

News

Celebrate National Kitten Day with the “purrrrrfect” friend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
It's kitten season at Aggieland Humane Society, and there are tons of kittens available for adoption.

News

National Kitten Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Local businesses benefit from Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Hundreds of Brazos Valley businesses have benefited from the Payroll Protection Program

News

Heat Advisory in effect Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Hazardous heat may continue all the way through the middle of next week.

News

Bryan ISD announces instruction options for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek and Karla Castillo
Parents will get to choose how their children will learn next school year starting next week.

News

Restaurant Report Card- July 9, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.