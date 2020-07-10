DPS now accepting in-person appointments for driver license renewals and replacements

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is continuing it’s phased reopening of driver license (DL) offices. DPS is now offering in-person appointments for renewing and replacing driver licenses. Saturday appointments are also available at select offices.

Since DPS offices have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 700,000 Texans had their driver license expire.

The reopening of offices and in-person appointments are designed to help reduce the backlog of expired DLs. But, DPS issued an extension for expiration dates due to the pandemic, and it is still in effect.

“The extension means that if your Texas ID/DL/CDL/election identification certificate (EIC) card expires on or after March 13, 2020, it falls under the period covered by the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after which time DPS issues a public notice that the extension period for the disaster declaration has been lifted.,” according to a statement from DPS. “This 60 day notice has not been issued, and Texans still have time to conduct their renewal transactions.”

Saturday appointments to renew or replace your DL/ID may be available at an office near you! Select DL offices will be open on Saturday starting this weekend and more are coming soon. To view available appointments, visit: https://t.co/45lCBDhqWW pic.twitter.com/JnvSq9mwFs — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) July 9, 2020

Scheduling an appointment is done only at the DPS website. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Once a customer arrives for their appointment, they can check-in by using the kiosk inside the office or on their mobile device. Check-in is only available 30 minutes prior to the appointment time.

DPS emphasized that a majority of customers who come into Texas DL offices, don’t actually need to. Out of the 700,000 Texans that need to renew their driver license, about 150,000 can renew online, by phone or by mail. Visit Texas.gov or call 1-866-DL-RENEW to see if you are eligible to conduct your transaction online.

The following safety measures have been put into place at DL offices in Texas:

All customers and staff are required to wear face masks or facial coverings. Exceptions under the Governor’s Executive Order GA-29 include anyone under the age of 10 and those with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. View the full list here

Every person (staff members and customers) will be screened for symptoms prior to coming into a DL office; this includes having their temperature checked.

Customers may be asked to reschedule their appointment if they do not pass the safety screening.

Only actual customers will be allowed into DL offices to help limit capacity and ensure everyone can maintain a safe social distance. Exceptions include: persons needing ADA accommodations; elderly persons; parents with small children; and parents and legal guardians needed to complete a transaction.

DPS staff will sanitize workstations and equipment between each customer transaction.

Eye examinations will no longer require physical contact with an eye testing machine.

Customers must pay with a credit card, check or money order. Cash payments will not be accepted.

To read more about DPS reopening phases and requirements, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.