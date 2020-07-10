Eight Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Eight members of the Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Thursday, as they were named Scholar All-Americans. Four Aggies earned first team honors, while four more garnered honorable mention accolades. A&M was recently named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team after a historic semester in the classroom.First team honors recognized student-athletes who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Student-athletes earning honorable mention accolades achieved a GPA of 3.50 and recorded a "B" time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.As a team, A&M posted program-best semester in the classroom, boasting a 3.436 team GPA in the spring. Five Aggies finished with a 4.0, while 21 were named to the AD Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher. 2020 CSCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans

Shaine Casas General Studies

Adam Koster Supply Chain Management

Andres Puente Business Administration

Benjamin Walker Accounting

Tanner Olson (HM) Human Resource Development

Felipe Rizzo (HM) Accounting

Hudson Smith (HM) Construction Science

Luke Stuart (HM) Kinesiology