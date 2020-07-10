Advertisement

Franklin First United Methodist Church hosting garage sale fundraiser for local family.

All proceeds will go toward medical expenses.
Donations collected for Franklin Family
Donations collected for Franklin Family(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin First United Methodist Church is hosting its second annual garage sale fundraiser for the Harris family.

Reverend Polly Standing says all the proceeds are going toward the family's medical expenses.

“So they don’t feel the struggle with trying to figure out whether to get medical help or not, we want them to get it, every bit of it that they need,” said Standing.

Grady Harris was diagnosed with cancer in August, his wife, Debbie Harris says it forced him to quit working.

"My husband can't work and so I clean houses but that was just a small amount," said Harris.

The Robertson County community is stepping up to help by donating all of the garage sale items.

“It started with the emotional support with the diagnoses and it has just blossomed to people trying to find ways to help support them as they go through this journey,” said Standing.

“It’s overwhelming. I don’t feel that I deserve this. There are so many people out there that need help too, " said Harris.

Harris says it wasn't easy at first to accept the help but they're glad that they did.

“I don’t know how to describe the feeling but it’s just amazing and I just feel all the love and even though we can’t hug each other I feel all the hugs around me,” said Harris.

"This is just one small example of what the communities around Brazos Valley do for one another on an everyday basis," said Standing.

The church will be hosting the garage sale Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Franklin First Methodist Church.

