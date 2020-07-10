Advertisement

Gallo works out

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - All-Star slugger Joey Gallo has worked out with the Texas Rangers for the first time during their summer camp. Gallo was cleared and at workouts Friday after missing the first week following positive tests for coronavirus. The 26-year-old outfielder said he never felt any symptoms but had two positive tests that sandwiched a negative result during intake testing. His return to the field comes two weeks before the scheduled start of the season against Colorado. He had 22 homers in 70 games and made his first All-Star appearance last year before wrist surgery ended his season.

