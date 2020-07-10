Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.(AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers of a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein want her released from jail as she awaits trial in her sex abuse case.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is being held without bail at New York City jail on charges she helped Epstein recruit young women and girls so he could sexually exploit them.

Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

A judge has set a hearing for Tuesday to hear bail arguments and to arraign Maxwell on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.

The 58-year-old Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.

