Heat Advisory in effect Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is headed into a very hot stretch that we have not seen yet this year. Heat index values will soar to 106-110 or even a bit higher over the next several afternoons, with overnight lows only dipping to around 80. With little relief coming, weather service offices across the state have issued a Heat Advisory for Friday, likely to extend into, and potentially out of the weekend.

Heat index will likely be in the triple digits throughout the afternoon and into the evening. (KBTX)

Even for those well-prepared for the heat and well hydrated, you want to take frequent breaks if you will be in the outdoors in the mid to late afternoon.

Know the difference! Both are similar and potentially dangerous, but heat stroke is much more serious. (KBTX)

The average high for the early-to-middle portion of this month is expected around 94° - 95°. Still, no shock if afternoon highs are a little closer to 100° by now. In fact, when you look back over the past 30 years, the first triple-digit day of the year normally happens somewhere around July 10th.

This year, our first 100° afternoon is forecast to land right on July 10th.

The extreme heat that is coming is where things become less typical. Saturday brings highs right to the 100° mark, followed by thermometers in the 102° - 104° range Sunday through Tuesday.

The record high for Monday is 103° from 2013 -- something we intend to tie or break.

