How to prepare for the triple digit weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend the Brazos Valley will see triple digit temperatures. It’s nothing new for summer in Texas, but doctor’s say it’s important to be prepared.

Dr. Mark English with Baylor Scott & White says with everyone mostly being inside because of Coronavirus people should ease into being outside in the heat.

The hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. are the hottest time of the day. English says hydrating is the biggest thing people forget to do to prepare for the heat.

“Drink enough fluid before they even go out, and then drinking enough fluid every 15-20 minutes while they’re in that heat is very important. Water is probably our best hydrator. There are electrolyte-containing drinks that a lot of folks can consume, but if you have things like diabetes or on a salt limited diet you probably would be best to check with your doctor as far as the best options are,” said English.

Dr. English says they have already started to see cases of heat exhaustion and expect more has the temperatures go up. You should be looking for symptoms like getting really sweaty, cool and pale with clamy skin. You may also feel dizzy or light headed.

If you feel like you are having any of these symptoms Baylor Scott & White has a convenient care clinic open on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dr. English says to also know ahead of time which urgent care clinics will be open in the area on the weekend.

