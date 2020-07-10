Advertisement

How to prepare for the triple digit weekend

This weekend the Brazos Valley will see triple digit temperatures.
Triple digit weekend
Triple digit weekend(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend the Brazos Valley will see triple digit temperatures. It’s nothing new for summer in Texas, but doctor’s say it’s important to be prepared.

Dr. Mark English with Baylor Scott & White says with everyone mostly being inside because of Coronavirus people should ease into being outside in the heat.

The hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. are the hottest time of the day. English says hydrating is the biggest thing people forget to do to prepare for the heat.

“Drink enough fluid before they even go out, and then drinking enough fluid every 15-20 minutes while they’re in that heat is very important. Water is probably our best hydrator. There are electrolyte-containing drinks that a lot of folks can consume, but if you have things like diabetes or on a salt limited diet you probably would be best to check with your doctor as far as the best options are,” said English.

Dr. English says they have already started to see cases of heat exhaustion and expect more has the temperatures go up. You should be looking for symptoms like getting really sweaty, cool and pale with clamy skin. You may also feel dizzy or light headed.

If you feel like you are having any of these symptoms Baylor Scott & White has a convenient care clinic open on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dr. English says to also know ahead of time which urgent care clinics will be open in the area on the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Treat of the Day: Elvira Rodriguez Maynard becomes a U.S. citizen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: Elvira Rodriguez Maynard becomes a U.S. citizen

News

Franklin First United Methodist Church hosting garage sale fundraiser for local family.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The Robertson County community is helping a local family with medical expenses.

Latest News

News

After 20 years of service, Kelley McKethan retires from Bryan PD

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Friday, Officer Kelley McKethan retired from the Bryan Police Department after 20 years.

Coronavirus

Texas infant diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, health officials reported Friday.

News

DPS now accepting in-person appointments for driver license renewals and replacements

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
DPS is now offering in-person appointments for renewing and replacing driver licenses.

News

Brazos County confirms one death, 97 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Celebrate National Kitten Day with the “purrrrrfect” friend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
It's kitten season at Aggieland Humane Society, and there are tons of kittens available for adoption.

News

National Kitten Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.