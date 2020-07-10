Advertisement

One-Stop-Shop: Chocolate Gallery and Cocoa’s Pantry provide uniquely Downtown Bryan experience

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for a sweet treat and casual shopping, all while supporting local business?

Look no further than Downtown Bryan’s one-stop-shop: the Chocolate Gallery and Cocoa’s Pantry, all under one roof.

The Chocolate Gallery of BCS hand-creates favorites from truffles to gelato and so much more in between.

“We are open, and we are cleaning all the time,” said Josh Neubauer, the executive chocolatier through his own face covering. You can watch Neubauer and his wife Ciana, the executive pastry chef, work through the large gallery windows in the back of the shop.

But if you don’t want to go inside, that’s OK too, says Neubauer. “You can order online, and we’ll bring it to the car. Plus, we ship everywhere, and we’ve figured it out where it doesn’t melt.”

While adjusting to business during the pandemic, the couple also decided to develop online courses. While they are finalizing details now, Josh Neubauer says the courses will teach people at home how to make—and decorate—many of the fine products offered at Chocolate Gallery.

However, if you do want to step outside of your car and into the Gallery itself, you find yourself not only surrounded by sweet smells, but by high-quality and gourmet home kitchen supplies, as well.

That is the work of Ciana Neubauer’s mother, Christina Patterson, and her shop is called Cocoa’s Pantry.

“She wanted to bring Bryan-College Station the kinds of products you usually would have to go to Houston to get,” said Ciana Neubauer. “It’s stuff that I would use as a chef.”

Furthermore, it is a way to shop local and keep your money in the community.

“It is a female-owned business; it is a minority-owned business,” said Ciana Neubauer, adding with a proud smile detectable even through a face mask, “She is a single mom, so yes, please support my mom.”

Stop by the Chocolate Gallery of BCS and Cocoa’s Pantry at 211 North Main Street, Bryan.

Visit the Chocolate Gallery’s website here, and call to find out more about Cocoa’s Pantry.

