Advertisement

Staying safe in the heat

With temperatures climbing up into the triple digits this weekend, learn how you can beat the heat and stay safe out in the sun.
Staying safe in the heat
Staying safe in the heat(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As high pressure sets up over the state of Texas, temperatures are headed for the triple digits over the next several days. With the sunshine on hand, plans to grill outside with the family or head out to the lake might sound like pretty good ways to spend the weekend.

Heat indices are forecasted to sit around 110 degrees heading into the beginning of next week - and remember - that’s what it feels like in the shade! So if you’re planning on being outside for extended periods of time, there are several heat safety tips that can help you enjoy the outdoors and still beat the heat:

- Take breaks in the shade

- Stay hydrated

- Apply & reapply sunscreen

- Wear loose clothing

Along with wearing loose clothing, the actual color of your clothing can also play a role in how much heat you retain on a hot day.

Lighter-colored shirts tend to reflect the sun’s rays better, while shirts that are darker tend to absorb them. You can watch an experiment testing the differences in temperature between various shirts out in the sun below:

As we get closer to the hottest time of the year, it’s also worth noting just how hot the inside of a vehicle can get within a small amount of time. To put things in perspective, if the outside temperature was 80 degrees - the inside of a vehicle would already be sitting at 99 degrees after ten minutes time, and 114 degrees after 30 minutes. That being said, it’s important to never leave a child or a pet in a hot car. There are several tips that can help prevent child vehicular deaths, especially in the summer months:

- Never leave a child or a pet alone in a car, and lock the doors and trunks to ensure they don’t accidentally lock themselves in

- Place something that you’ll need at your destination - like a purse or cellphone - in the backseat

- Contact authorities if you see a child alone in a car

These heat safety tips can help everyone stay safe and enjoy the outdoors during these hot summer days.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M police say student who reported racist notes placed them there himself

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
In a report released to KBTX on Thursday, police at Texas A&M University said a student who reported finding racist notes on his car’s windshield last month may have placed the papers there himself. However, the 21-year-old at the center of the case strongly denies those claims.

Local

1,323 Brazos Valley small businesses received a PPP loan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Small Business Association released information on the businesses that received PPP loans.

Latest News

News

College Station City Council looking at park land expansion, improvements in Southside

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
The College Station City Council is looking at a $2.35 million contract safety improvements in the historic Southside Neighborhood.

News

College Station wants your input on comprehensive plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/9

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M migration researcher calls ICE decision on international students ‘foolish’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
One Texas A&M University professor who studies international migration is not mincing words when asked how he feels about a new ICE guideline that would require international students to take an in-person class or leave the U.S.

News

Local businesses benefit from Payroll Protection Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Hundreds of Brazos Valley businesses have benefited from the Payroll Protection Program

News

Local businesses benefit from Payroll Protection Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
The loan has ranged from $150,000 to $10 million