Summer Sunset Series: Justin Gilbert

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Justin Gilbert joins First News at Four live in Downtown Bryan at the Chocolate Galley as part of our summer sunset series.

Justin played his original “Just In Time.”

He just released his latest album “Conroe” in December of 2019. You can stream it anywhere you listen to music.

Justin began writing and releasing music in the Dallas-Fort Worth area before moving to College Station for school. He now works for a local church and is continuing to pursue his passion of music through gigs, and continuing to write and release his own music.

Watch his performance in the player above.

