Texas A&M Soccer schedule has changed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The decision by the Big 10 Conference for fall sports to only play conference games this season had an impact on the Texas A&M Soccer schedule. The Aggies were scheduled to play Ohio State on August 20 and Illinois on August 23 but today’s announcement by the Big 10 means those games won’t happen.

Aggie head soccer coach G Guerrieri said, “We’ve kind of anticipated that nothing we had was going to hold for too long. The conformation today just shows that we have to go back to the drawing board a little bit.” Guerrieri added, “It’s unfortunate because playing at Ohio State and playing at Illinois would have been great games for us but we’ll adjust.”

As of now the first game on the Texas A&M soccer schedule is August 28 against Hawaii at Ellis Field.

