Advertisement

Texas A&M Soccer schedule has changed

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The decision by the Big 10 Conference for fall sports to only play conference games this season had an impact on the Texas A&M Soccer schedule. The Aggies were scheduled to play Ohio State on August 20 and Illinois on August 23 but today’s announcement by the Big 10 means those games won’t happen.

Aggie head soccer coach G Guerrieri said, “We’ve kind of anticipated that nothing we had was going to hold for too long. The conformation today just shows that we have to go back to the drawing board a little bit.” Guerrieri added, “It’s unfortunate because playing at Ohio State and playing at Illinois would have been great games for us but we’ll adjust.”

As of now the first game on the Texas A&M soccer schedule is August 28 against Hawaii at Ellis Field.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggie Shea Groom has dashing start with Houston Dash

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Bearkats could have different travel plans during 2020 season

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By John Wilson
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes to college sports.

Sports

Changes happening to College Football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Wilson
Thursday the Big 10 Conference announced that is the conference in able to participate in fall sports they would play conference game only.

Sports

Eight Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Eight members of the Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Thursday, as they were named Scholar All-Americans.

Latest News

Sports

Seventeen Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Seventeen members of the Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Thursday, as they were named Scholar All-Americans.

Sports

Big Ten to limit fall sports to conference games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference says it will not play nonconference games in football or several other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

A look at the economic impact of BV Fair & Rodeo cancellation

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Aggie Shea Groom has dashing start with Houston Dash

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Former Texas A&M soccer star Shea Groom is having an outstanding start to her season in the National Women’s Soccer League. Groom was drafted in 2015 by FC Kansas City, but she joined the Houston Dash this year and has already scored 2 goals in the first 2 games of the 2020 Utah Challenge Cup.

Sports

Jones Named to College Football America Yearbook Preseason Dream Team

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
Texas A&M Football newcomer Jaylon Jones was named to the College Football America Yearbook 2020 Preseason Dream Team.

Sports

Ivy League places all sports on hold

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Ivy League has placed all sports on hold for the rest of the year for its eight schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.