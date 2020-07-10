Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Elvira Rodriguez Maynard becomes a U.S. citizen

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elvira Maynard, formerly Rodriguez, had a special day today.

After four years of waiting, she finally became a U.S. citizen during a ceremony in San Antonio. She tells us the ceremony was quick and socially distant.

Elvira says her family moved to the U.S. in 2006 after her father got a job here. She explains she fell in love with American culture while attending college and never wanted to leave.

Elvira says she is proud to be an American.

Elvira is married to her husband Justin who is a member of our KBTX family and works as an IT engineer.

Justin says it feels like a weight has been lifted off of both of their shoulders.

Congratulations to these two wonderful members of our KBTX family!

