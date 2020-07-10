UIL allowing online students to still participate in sports/activities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The TEA announced earlier that schools will have the option to offer online and remote learning this upcoming school year. The U-I-L issued guidance that those students choosing to pursue online courses this year can still be eligible to participate in extra curricular activities.

BREAKING The UIL has issued guidance through the RMA portal that students enrolled in remote learning are ELIGIBLE for extra-curricular activities provided they meet all UIL eligibility requirements #txhsfb — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) July 10, 2020

Bryan ISD, along with others, have already set their guidelines on allowing students that option to take online courses. College Station ISD will also offer that same option, but those details will be released next week.

College Station Head Football Coach Steve Huff said while its an ever-changing situation, the way workouts have gone so far he’s glad the UIL made this decision to let everyone participate.

”Our summer workouts have been so highly attended. I think it looks good, the appearance initially. But then when you talk about being in school and being in a building all day, I think everybody has different feelings about it. I would like to think that it is a win-win for us because if somebody does decide to do it that way, they won’t be penalized to not be able to play,” said Huff.

Rudder Head Football Coach Eric Ezar said he doesn’t know the numbers yet, but it won’t be much of a change if kids taking online classes stick with the football team.

”We have kids actually taking summer school during the summer and also coming to our strength and conditioning program. It’s kind of a very similar thing. We’ve got maybe 25% of our kids taking summer school classes online. We would probably have to have a set time in the afternoon if we had a majority of our kids doing online. We don’t know who’s going to be online and who’s not. But just from the summer participation, I don’t see it as a huge issue,” Ezar said.

Both College Station and Bryan ISD’s along with the majority of the state will resume their summer workouts on Monday with added guidelines including wearing face masks.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.