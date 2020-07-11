Advertisement

Astros cancel another workout amid virus concern

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Houston Astros have canceled their workout after learning that a staff member could have been exposed to a person outside the organization with the coronavirus.

It’s the second time this week the Astros have canceled a workout because of concerns about the pandemic. Houston also scrapped its Monday workout because of delays with testing results due to the holiday weekend, as did some other teams around the majors.

General manager James Click said they decided to cancel Saturday’s workout as a precaution.

“As part of MLB’s testing and reporting plan, we were alerted that a staff member was potentially exposed to a COVID-positive individual outside the organization,” Click said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have canceled today’s workout. We are working closely with MLB and our team physicians to follow the established testing and cleaning protocols so that we can safely bring our players and staff back to the field as soon as possible.”

Latest News

Sports

Aggie Shea Groom has dashing start with Houston Dash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voices concern over football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on ESPN Radio with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Saturday to discuss the upcoming football season. Sankey admitted “We are running out of time to correct and get things right” and his concerns for the starting the season during this pandemic are “high to very high.”

Sports

Bombers blast Cane Cutters 5-1

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Complete with a fireworks show, the Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 5-1 Friday night at Travis Park.

Sports

Bombers blast Cane Cutters 5-1

Updated: 17 hours ago
Complete with a fireworks show, the Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 5-1 Friday night at Travis Park.

Latest News

Sports

Pac-12 CEO Group announces decision to schedule conference-only play for several Fall sports

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball,

Sports

Pac-12 CEO Group announces decision to schedule conference-only play for several Fall sports

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw and Pac-12 Conference
The Pac-12 announced on Friday that they would play a conference-only schedule for this upcoming fall sports season. Texas A&M football will no longer play Pac-12 member Colorado on September 19th nor will Texas A&M volleyball play Washington on September 12th.

Sports

UIL allowing online students to still participate in sports/activities

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The TEA announced earlier that schools will have the option to offer online and remote learning this upcoming school year. The U-I-L issued guidance that those students choosing to pursue online courses this year can still be eligible to participate in extra curricular activities.

Sports

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Updated: 19 hours ago
Hockey became the latest sport to finalize a return during a global pandemic after NHL owners and players approved an agreement Friday to resume the season - and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.

Sports

Bombers Make 2 Mid-Season Additions

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the additions of two players to the roster, Bryce Blaum of Texas A&M and Jorman Diaz from Wayland Baptist University.

Sports

UIL allowing online students to still participate in sports/activities

Updated: 21 hours ago
The TEA announced earlier that schools will have the option to offer online and remote learning this upcoming school year. The U-I-L issued guidance that those students choosing to pursue online courses this year can still be eligible to participate in extra curricular activities.