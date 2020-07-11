Bombers blast Cane Cutters 5-1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Complete with a fireworks show, the Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 5-1 Friday night at Travis Park.

The Bombers returned to action after having their series with the Frisco Roughriders earlier this week canceled. After the 5th inning, the stadium lights turned off and fans got to experience a fireworks show at Travis Park for about 20 minutes. Texas A&M 2nd baseman Bryce Blaum made his Bombers’ debut tonight and led the team with 3 hits in 4 at-bats. Caden Homniok from Blinn College scored 2 runs and a hit. Former Rudder Ranger Sean Arnold scored a run along with Bryce Shellenbarger and Taylor Smith.

The Cane Cutters scored first, but the Bombers evened things up at one a piece in the 2nd inning. A 3-run inning in the third gave the Bombers the lead for good. Another run in the 5th made it 5-1 before the fireworks break. No one scored after the fireworks intermission.

The Bombers and Cane Cutters will be back at Travis Park for game 2 of their series Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

