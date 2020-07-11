Advertisement

Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley, updated as information is sent in. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 60 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,241 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 35 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

26 people are currently hospitalized. Seven people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,685 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,961. There have been 23,467 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 71 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 264
  • 77802: 239
  • 77803: 830
  • 77805: 8
  • 77806: 5
  • 77807: 188
  • 77808: 146
  • 77840: 552
  • 77841: 3
  • 77842: 2
  • 77843: 5
  • 77845: 655
  • 77866: 1
  • 77868: 7
  • Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin75124
Brazos1,2412,961
Burleson70134
Grimes332613
Houston29175
Lee86119
Leon6587
Madison7397
Milam53149
Montgomery1,0403,007
Robertson8393
San Jacinto3463
Trinity2456
Walker5242,392
Waller138226
Washington138351

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 525 staffed hospital beds with 166 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 12 available ICU beds and 36 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 58 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 75 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 124 total cases, and 42 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 70 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 134 total cases, and 61 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 107 active community cases. There have been 81 total cases in the county and 77 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries and two deaths. The TDCJ has reported 225 active cases and 486 total cases. There have been 227 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 175 total cases of COVID-19. There are 29 active cases and 62 cases are recovered. There has been one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 86 active cases. The county has a total of 119 cases, with 16 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 65 active cases. The county has 87 total cases, with 17 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 73 active cases. The county has a total of 97 cases with 23 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 53 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 149 total cases and 96 recovered cases. There are currently six patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 1,040 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 3,007 total cases and 1,926 recovered cases. There are currently 41 hospitalizations and there have been 41 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 83 active COVID-19 cases, with 93 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

  • 77859 - 41
  • 77856 - 28
  • 77837 - 7
  • 76629 - 6
  • 77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 63 cases with 27 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 24 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 56 total cases with 28 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,392 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 524 cases are active in the community and 191 are recovered community cases. 1,677 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 138 active cases of COVID-19. There are 226 total cases and 78 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 138 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 351 total cases with 210 recoveries and 32 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state's coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 114,102 active cases and 122,996 recoveries. There have been 240,111 total cases reported and 2,644,496 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 3,013 Texans have died from COVID-19.

247 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 40,919 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 10 at 3:50 p.m.

Latest News

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Chip and Joanna Gaines provide details on new lifestyle shops set to open this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chip and Joanna Gaines unveiled plans in February for the expansion of the grounds of the Silos in downtown Waco.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 7/10

Updated: 14 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 7/10 | News Three At Ten

Latest News

News

Nationwide lumber shortage affecting local businesses

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Nationwide the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a shortage of lumber and pressure treated wood.

News

After 20 years of service, Kelley McKethan retires from Bryan PD

Updated: 15 hours ago
Retirement ceremony held on Friday.

News

How to prepare for the triple digit weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
This weekend the Brazos Valley will see triple digit temperatures. It’s nothing new for summer in Texas, but doctor’s say it’s important to be prepared.

News

Nationwide lumber shortage affecting local businesses

Updated: 15 hours ago
Nationwide the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a shortage of lumber and pressure treated wood.

News

Allen Academy students wins Congressional Art Competition

Updated: 15 hours ago
One local high schooler will now have her art hanging in the US Capitol this year.

News

Brazos County Pct. 1 candidate admits to police he took campaign sign

Updated: 15 hours ago
Michael Schaefer told police he took a campaign sign belonging to County Commissioner Steve Aldrich.