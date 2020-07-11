Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 60 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,241 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 35 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

26 people are currently hospitalized. Seven people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,685 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,961. There have been 23,467 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 71 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 264

77802: 239

77803: 830

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 188

77808: 146

77840: 552

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 5

77845: 655

77866: 1

77868: 7

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 75 124 Brazos 1,241 2,961 Burleson 70 134 Grimes 332 613 Houston 29 175 Lee 86 119 Leon 65 87 Madison 73 97 Milam 53 149 Montgomery 1,040 3,007 Robertson 83 93 San Jacinto 34 63 Trinity 24 56 Walker 524 2,392 Waller 138 226 Washington 138 351

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 525 staffed hospital beds with 166 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 12 available ICU beds and 36 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 58 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 75 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 124 total cases, and 42 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 70 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 134 total cases, and 61 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 107 active community cases. There have been 81 total cases in the county and 77 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries and two deaths. The TDCJ has reported 225 active cases and 486 total cases. There have been 227 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 175 total cases of COVID-19. There are 29 active cases and 62 cases are recovered. There has been one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 86 active cases. The county has a total of 119 cases, with 16 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 65 active cases. The county has 87 total cases, with 17 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 73 active cases. The county has a total of 97 cases with 23 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 53 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 149 total cases and 96 recovered cases. There are currently six patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 1,040 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 3,007 total cases and 1,926 recovered cases. There are currently 41 hospitalizations and there have been 41 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 83 active COVID-19 cases, with 93 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 41

77856 - 28

77837 - 7

76629 - 6

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 63 cases with 27 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 24 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 56 total cases with 28 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,392 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 524 cases are active in the community and 191 are recovered community cases. 1,677 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 138 active cases of COVID-19. There are 226 total cases and 78 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 138 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 351 total cases with 210 recoveries and 32 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 114,102 active cases and 122,996 recoveries. There have been 240,111 total cases reported and 2,644,496 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 3,013 Texans have died from COVID-19.

247 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 40,919 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 10 at 3:50 p.m.