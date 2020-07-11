Chip and Joanna Gaines provide details on new lifestyle shops set to open this fall

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Chip and Joanna Gaines provided details Friday on the six new retail lifestyle shops that will open this fall on the grounds of the Silos in downtown Waco.

Ground was broken in early February to mark the start of the expansion, which includes the addition of an entrance to the grounds next to Magnolia Press on South 8th Street, the six new lifestyle retail shops at the new entrance, and the relocation of a church built in 1894 to the main area of the grounds.

“Each retail cottage will have its own theme and unique perspective, and my sincere hope is that everyone who visits will find a niche that speaks to them,” Joanna Gaines wrote in a blog post Friday.

“Most of the products in the cottages will only be available here in Waco but a small sampling will be available online. When the shops are complete this fall, I do hope you can come stroll through each of them in person.”

Chapter One will sell books and paper, No. 16 will feature men’s provisions, Tried & True will sell bags and jewelry, reverie will feature women’s clothing, Vie Bien Aimee will feature bath and body products and Juniper & Crew will sell children and infant wear and products.

The Gaines also plan to build a Wiffle ball field and concession stand to pay homage to Katy Field, which used to occupy the space now filled by the Silos.

The field was home to the minor league Waco Pirates who faced such legendary players as Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

