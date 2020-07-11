Advertisement

First 100° Days Of 2020 Arrive This Weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Prepare to sweat this weekend. Temperatures are climbing and could be near records by Monday. Highs each afternoon are expected to top off in the upper 90s and low 100s. But it’s not just the high temperatures that will cause some issues, it’s the heat index values that become more of the problem. Heat Indices are expected to reach 106° to 112° through the weekend and into next week. This is why HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect through at least Saturday at 7PM, with folks in Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Lee Counties being extended through 8PM Sunday.

Friendly reminders: Limit time outdoors during the warmest parts of the day (noon through 5PM), drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks if you plan on being outside, and if you do plan on getting to outdoor activities, schedule them early in the morning or later in the evening after the sun starts to set. We don’t look to break this pattern too much over the next several days.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 100. Heat index: 105 - 108. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 79. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 103. Heat index: 106-110. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

